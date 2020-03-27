Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

VZ stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,844,112. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

