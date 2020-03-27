Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,897.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,897.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.04671617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036892 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.