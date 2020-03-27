Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,517 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.78% of Insperity worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.