Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.82 Million

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to report $24.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.86 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $16.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $117.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $117.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.81 million, with estimates ranging from $146.13 million to $158.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

INSP opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $865,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,832 shares of company stock valued at $50,901,963 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,880,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

