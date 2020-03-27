Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Insulet worth $84,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

PODD opened at $177.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 987.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

