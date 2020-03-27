Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.01. 122,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,873. Insulet has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 977.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 79.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 249,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,163,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $2,122,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

