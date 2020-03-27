Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $206.00 at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 968.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.95. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 249,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,163,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,122,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

