Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

