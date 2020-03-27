Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,078,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,359,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,410,484,000 after purchasing an additional 625,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $360.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

