Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 11,129 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $85.82. 137,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

