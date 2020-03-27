Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,901 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $186.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,551,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

