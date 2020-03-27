Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 39,546 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 393,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 191,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 9,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,024. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

