Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 70,459 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,459 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,443,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. 46,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,836. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.