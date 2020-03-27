Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

MUB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,647. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

