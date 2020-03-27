Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,976.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.4% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,070,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 246,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,610. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

