Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,743,969. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

