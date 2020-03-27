Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,966 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,057,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 341,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 266,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 653,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,400. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

