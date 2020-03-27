Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.86% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,888,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 383,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 322,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,713. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $81.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

