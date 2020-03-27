Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up about 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,263. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

