Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 254.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,434 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 428,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

