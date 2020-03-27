Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,454,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,467,000 after acquiring an additional 287,039 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 358,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,317,000 after purchasing an additional 237,111 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,569. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

