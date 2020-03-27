Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 10,936 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.07. 22,364,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,584,360. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,091.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

