Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,195 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,118. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

