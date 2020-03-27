Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 23,551 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,970,984. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

