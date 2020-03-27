Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,741 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,987,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,248.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 86,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,860. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13.

