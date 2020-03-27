Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

