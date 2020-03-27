Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $32.45. 403,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

