Intelsat (NYSE:I) Downgraded by Cowen

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on I. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after buying an additional 1,929,146 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 385,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

