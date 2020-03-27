Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.37). Intelsat reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on I shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $7,048,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $3,970,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $3,763,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intelsat by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 385,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Intelsat by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE I traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 6,656,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,466. The firm has a market cap of $244.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

