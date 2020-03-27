Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 212.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inter Parfums by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 7,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.