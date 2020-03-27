Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Shares of ICPT stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 500,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.97) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $190,967. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,422,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

