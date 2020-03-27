InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDCC. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 280,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 63.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 650.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

