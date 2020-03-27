International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 619.19 ($8.15).

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 211.70 ($2.78). 13,688,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 462.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.22. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

