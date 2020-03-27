International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,506,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 27th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 170,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.01.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

