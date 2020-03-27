International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) Insider Deborah Davis Buys 5,771 Shares

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) insider Deborah Davis acquired 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £4,443.67 ($5,845.40).

Shares of LON:IPF traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 72.90 ($0.96). 154,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. International Personal Finance Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.90 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital cut International Personal Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.