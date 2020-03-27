International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 48.9% in March

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 27th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 552,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $560.16 million, a PE ratio of -567.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in International Seaways by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 244,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Seaways by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

