Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,100 ($67.09). Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) target price (down from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,254.44 ($69.12).

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 214 ($2.82) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,714 ($62.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,461.17. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

