Intuit (INTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2020 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $249.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

2/28/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit's fiscal second-quarter results benefited from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Further, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, holds promise. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $268.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $303.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from to .

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to .

2/25/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

2/20/2020 – Intuit had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $312.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit stock traded down $18.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.69. 2,143,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,729. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Intuit Inc alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.