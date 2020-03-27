Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $622.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $622.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.47.

ISRG traded down $14.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.27. The stock had a trading volume of 513,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

