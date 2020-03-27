Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA opened at $52.99 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.