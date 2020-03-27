Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 27th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

