Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 27th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000.

Shares of NYSE VTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. 27,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

