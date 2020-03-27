Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the February 27th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VKQ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 10,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,779 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

