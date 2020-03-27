Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 27th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 98,932 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.45. 99,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,224. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

