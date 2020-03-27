Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 774.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.66. 427,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,763. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.