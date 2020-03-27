Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 27th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,432. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

