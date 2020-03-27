Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 68.0% in March

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,150. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.97% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

