Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $21.35 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.