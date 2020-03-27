Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $19.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $19.21 million. Investar reported sales of $16.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $83.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $85.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.57 million, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $93.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ISTR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,197.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

