Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Investar stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 73,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 1,770 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

